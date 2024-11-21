Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
7/7
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.
6/7
Grooming, training and exercise tips
: Myanmar
: Medium
: 10-16
Active / Affectionate / Alert / Friendly
: Medium
: 10-16
Active / Affectionate / Alert / Friendly
Requires a lot of attention
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu