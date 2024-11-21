Turkish Angora
The assertive, confident Turkish Angora will settle easily into any home, even with other pets, so long as they are able to assert themselves as top cat .
About the Turkish Angora
Turkish Angoras are not only intelligent, but extremely adaptable, loving and playful, which makes them an excellent choice for families with young children, and lovely companions for senior adults.
Turkish Angoras don’t like to be cuddled by everybody, only their owner. They have a strong, self-confident character but need their owners’ attention and don’t like to be left on their own.
: Turkey
: Medium
Adaptable / Loving / Playful / Confident
: Medium
Patient with children and other animals
Best suited to indoor life
Needs little grooming
