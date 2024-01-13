Fit 32
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
For moderately active, adult cats (1-7yrs old) with access to the outdoors. Cats with access to the outdoors have higher energy and nutritional requirements because of the increased size of their territory and the variations in weather conditions to which they are exposed. Therefore, their diet must provide them with the nutrients needed to keep them healthy.
Stærðir í boði
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
15kg
ROYAL CANIN® Fit 32 is suitable for adult cats between 1-7 years old, it's been specially designed to meet all of your cat's nutritional requirements for supporting and maintaining the healthy situation that your cat is currently in.Your cat needs high quality nutrition to meet all the requirements of adulthood - that's why ROYAL CANIN® Fit 32 has an optimal nutrient profile that contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to help support and maintain the good health of your adult cat.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Fit 32 is formulated with a balance of beneficial nutrients - such as a variety of vitamins and minerals - to help in maintaining a healthy urinary system for adult cats like yours.Thanks to the inclusion of specific dietary fibres, ROYAL CANIN® Fit 32 also helps to rid your cat of hair and fur it may have ingested. This ultimately means that occurrence of hairballs is significantly reduced.
Optimal nutrient profile
To meet the specific requirements of adulthood, cats need nutrition of a high quality. Fit 32 is a balanced and complete feed which contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to maintain adult cats in good health.
Ideal weight
The adapted calorie content of the Fit 32 formula helps maintain the ideal weight of adult cats having a moderate amount of exercise.
Hairball reduction
Fit 32 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|44 g (26g + 1 pouch)
|35 g (17 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|54 g (36 g + 1 pouch)
|43 g (25 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|63 g (45 g + 1 pouch)
|51 g (39g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|72 g (54 g + 1 pouch)
|58 g (39g + 1 pouch)