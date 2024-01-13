If your active, adult cat spends a lot of time outdoors, it's important to feed it a diet that provides the nutritional support it needs to help maintain optimal health. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of older, outdoor cats like yours in mind. Suitable for active, outdoor cats aged 7 years or over, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ contains an exclusive vitality complex to help your cat face the first signs of ageing. This food is enriched with targeted nutrients such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA help to support healthy joints as your cat ages. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ contains a high calorie content, this is to ensure it meets the high energy requirements of active cats who are partial to the great outdoors. What's more, the specific formulation of the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ food helps to maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system.