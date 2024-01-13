Outdoor 7+
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Royal Canin Outdoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of older, outdoor cats like yours in mind. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) with frequent access to the outdoors and regular activity.
Stærðir í boði
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
If your active, adult cat spends a lot of time outdoors, it's important to feed it a diet that provides the nutritional support it needs to help maintain optimal health. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of older, outdoor cats like yours in mind. Suitable for active, outdoor cats aged 7 years or over, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ contains an exclusive vitality complex to help your cat face the first signs of ageing. This food is enriched with targeted nutrients such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA help to support healthy joints as your cat ages. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ contains a high calorie content, this is to ensure it meets the high energy requirements of active cats who are partial to the great outdoors. What's more, the specific formulation of the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor 7+ food helps to maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system.
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Outdoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Activity support
Cats with access to the outdoors may need higher calorie nutrition. Outdoor 7+ meets the energy requirements of active cats.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Outdoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|40 g (24 g + 1 pouch)
|32 g (16 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|49 g (33 g + 1 pouch)
|39 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|58 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|46 g ( 30g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|66 g (49 g + 1 pouch)
|52 g (36 g + 1 pouch)