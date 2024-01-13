Anallergenic

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Stærðir í boði

2kg

4kg

Hver er réttur skammtur?

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5A. OLIGOPEPTIDES

Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.

Allergen restriction

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Precise formula

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are : Extensively hydrolyzed protein mostly composed of pure amino-acids, highly digestible purified starch as the only carbohydrate source, front-line quality processes that include DNA-tests.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR