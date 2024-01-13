Diabetic
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Stærðir í boði
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, tapioca, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
Additives(per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 130 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 46.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 3.8% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.88%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight (kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4,5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|5,5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|6,5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7,5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|1
|71
|6/8
|8,5
|111
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|7/8
|9,5
|120
|1 + 3/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8