VHN Cat Early Renal
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Stærðir í boði
1.5kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
EARLY RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
AGE SUPPORT
Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.
S/O INDEX
'-