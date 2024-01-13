VHN Cat Early Renal

VHN Cat Early Renal

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Stærðir í boði

1.5kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

EARLY RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

AGE SUPPORT

Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.

S/O INDEX

