Hepatic

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

GB - Complete dietetic feed for cats

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

High energy

The high energy density responds to the cat's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food given per meal, thus decreasing digestive workload. It also facilitates convalescence and recovery

High palatability

Cats suffering from hepatic disease often show a decreased appetite. High palatability fosters spontaneous consumption, thus facilitating convalescence and recovery

Low copper

A low copper content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracelluar lesions caused by cholestasis

Antioxidant complex

Free radicals play a key role in the pathogenesis and progression of hepatic lesions. The synergistic antioxidant complex helps slow down hepatocyte deterioration.

