Hepatic
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
GB - Complete dietetic feed for cats
Stærðir í boði
50g
2kg
4kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
High energy
The high energy density responds to the cat's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food given per meal, thus decreasing digestive workload. It also facilitates convalescence and recovery
High palatability
Cats suffering from hepatic disease often show a decreased appetite. High palatability fosters spontaneous consumption, thus facilitating convalescence and recovery
Low copper
A low copper content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracelluar lesions caused by cholestasis
Antioxidant complex
Free radicals play a key role in the pathogenesis and progression of hepatic lesions. The synergistic antioxidant complex helps slow down hepatocyte deterioration.
|Cat's weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|Lean
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|49 g
|4/8 cup
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|81 g
|7/8 cup
|---
|Normal
|31 g
|2/8 cup
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|51 g
|4/8 cup
|59 g
|5/8 cup
|68 g
|5/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|83 g
|7/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|97 g
|1 cup
|Overweight
|----40 g
|3/8 cup
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|54 g
|4/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|66 g
|5/8 cup
|72 g
|6/8 cup
|78 g
|6/8 cup