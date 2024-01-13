Mobility
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete feed for adult cats
Stærðir í boði
50g
500g
2kg
4kg
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
KOSTIR
Joint complex plus
New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract with nutrients to help maintain healthy joints.
High EPA/DHA
High EPA/DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.
Moderate phosphorus
A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: maize flour, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, animal fats, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, soya oil, chicory pulp, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM 0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 51 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 66 mg, E6 (Zinc): 218 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 4.7% - Per kg: Phosphorus: 6.2 g - EPA & DHA: 7.3 g.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|2 kg
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|7 kg +
|Thin
|35 g
|4/8 cup
|55 g
|6/8 cup
|70 g
|7/8 cup
|Normal
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|45 g
|5/8 cup
|55 g
|6/8 cup
|70 g
|7/8 cup
|85 g
|1+1/8 cup
|Overweight
|45 g
|5/8 cup
|60 g
|6/8 cup
|70 g
|7/8 cup
|80 g
|1 cup