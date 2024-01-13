Mobility

Mobility

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete feed for adult cats

Stærðir í boði

50g

500g

2kg

4kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Joint complex plus

New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract with nutrients to help maintain healthy joints.

High EPA/DHA

High EPA/DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.

Moderate phosphorus

A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR