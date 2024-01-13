Neutered Satiety Balance

Neutered Satiety Balance

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete feed for adult cats from neutering up to 7 years old

Stærðir í boði

50g

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

12kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

High fibre

A combination of soluble (psyllium) and insoluble fibres (high water binding capaticy fibres), helps limiting spontaneous consumption by increasing interval time between meals, therefore energy intake

Optimal body weight

A formula with a lower calorie and fat, high fiber content helps the cat keep her optimal bodyweight. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR