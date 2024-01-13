Renal Special Feline
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Stærðir í boði
50g
500g
2kg
4kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduce renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat’s specific preference.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: rice, dehydrated pork protein*, maize flour, maize, animal fats, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, wheat gluten*, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, marigold extract (source of lutein).
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2 kg
|39g
|3/8 cup
|32g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|52g
|4/8 cup
|43g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|63g
|5/8 cup
|53g
|4/8 cup
|42g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|74g
|6/8 cup
|62g
|5/8 cup
|50g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|85g
|7/8 cup
|71g
|6/8 cup
|56g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|94g
|1 cup
|79g
|7/8 cup
|63g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|104g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|87g
|7/8 cup
|69g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|113g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|94g
|1 cup
|75g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|122g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|101g
|1 cup
|81g
|7/8 cup