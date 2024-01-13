Satiety Weight Management

Satiety Weight Management

Þurrfóður fyrir kött

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Stærðir í boði

50g

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

6kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR