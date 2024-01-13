Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Stærðir í boði
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
9kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, maize flour, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, minerals, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, soya oil, egg powder, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 134 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 8.8% - Crude fibres: 7.0%- Calcium: 1% - Phosphorus: 0.9% - Sodium: 1.2% - Chloride: 2.14% - Potassium: 1% - Magnesium: 0.06% - Sulphur: 0.7% - Total taurine: 0.22% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.3%) - DL-Methionine (0.43%) - EPA and DHA : 0.32% - L-carnitine : 200 mg/kg. *LIP protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|36
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|2.5
|42
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|3
|48
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|3.5
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4
|59
|6/8
|47
|4/8
|4.5
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|5
|69
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|5.5
|74
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|6
|79
|1
|63
|6/8
|6.5
|84
|1
|67
|6/8
|7
|88
|1
|70
|7/8
|7.5
|92
|1 + 1/8
|74
|7/8
|8
|97
|1 + 1/8
|77
|7/8
|8.5
|101
|1 + 2/8
|81
|1
|9
|105
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|9.5
|109
|1 + 2/8
|87
|1
|10
|113
|1 + 3/8
|91
|1 + 1/8