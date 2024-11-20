Until they're around 8 weeks old, kittens rely on their mother's milk for all their nutritional needs. Specially formulated kitten food can gradually be introduced from the age of 4 weeks. When they reach 8 to 12 weeks old, mothers will wean their kittens.

Up until the age of three to four months, kittens will have almost three times more energy than an adult cat due to their intense growth period. Food needs to be energy dense, rich in protein and highly digestible. They also need constant access to clean drinking water.

Between the ages of 4 and 12 months old, the growth rate slows but the activity levels increase significantly. Expending this amount of energy as they start running, jumping, playing and exploring means your kitten will need to eat the correct diet to reflect this, across several small meals a day. At around 12 months old, your kitten will mature into an adult cat and can move on to a diet especially formulated for their changing needs.