Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound

For centuries, the breed was caught in the middle of a disagreement between dog fanciers, which meant that the standard was not recognised in France until 1978.
Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound adult in black and white

About the Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound

These well balanced, solidly built dogs are never heavy. Viewed from above, they closely resemble other French hounds. Both the United Kingdom and France have a rich tradition of game dogs.

The Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound is the result of exchanges between the two countries that go back centuries. Unfortunately, the breed was long regarded as a pariah by many dog fanciers and it owes its recognition to a number of dedicated breeders. Nowadays, it is widely used to hunt hares, wolves and wild boar.

: France
: Medium
: 11-13
Lively / Loyal / Independent

Requires minimal grooming
Gentle with children
Needs a lot of exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

black and white Serbian Tricolor Hound adult

Serbian Tricolour Hound

Blue Gascony Griffon adult black and white

Blue Gascony Griffon

Fullorðinn English Cocker Spaniel, svarthvít mynd

English Cocker Spaniel

collie rough adult standing black and white

Collie Rough

Samoyed adult standing

Samoyed

Thai Ridgeback Dog adult black and white

Thai Ridgeback Dog

    Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu