Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound
About the Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound
These well balanced, solidly built dogs are never heavy. Viewed from above, they closely resemble other French hounds. Both the United Kingdom and France have a rich tradition of game dogs.
The Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound is the result of exchanges between the two countries that go back centuries. Unfortunately, the breed was long regarded as a pariah by many dog fanciers and it owes its recognition to a number of dedicated breeders. Nowadays, it is widely used to hunt hares, wolves and wild boar.
Lively / Loyal / Independent
Gentle with children
Needs a lot of exercise
