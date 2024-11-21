These well balanced, solidly built dogs are never heavy. Viewed from above, they closely resemble other French hounds. Both the United Kingdom and France have a rich tradition of game dogs.

The Medium-Sized Anglo-French Hound is the result of exchanges between the two countries that go back centuries. Unfortunately, the breed was long regarded as a pariah by many dog fanciers and it owes its recognition to a number of dedicated breeders. Nowadays, it is widely used to hunt hares, wolves and wild boar.