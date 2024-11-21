Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog

Stumpy Tails were bred in the Australian outback and only a small number were registered in the stud books. In 2001, this longstanding breed was renamed the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog.
Australian stumpy tail cattle dog black and white

About the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog

These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.

Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Country: Australia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-15
Alert / Independent / Lively / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient

Key facts

Obedience training is essential
Requires minimal grooming

