Austrian Pinscher

Austrian Pinschers are assertive and attentive, lively and playful dogs that are especially devoted and friendly to people they know. Distrustful of strangers and incorruptible as guard dogs, they have little in the way of a hunting instinct, as their main task has been protecting people and property for a very long time.
The breed has always been used to herd livestock, although they also perform guard duties with great energy and poise. Austrian Pinschers are stocky, medium-sized dogs. While clearly conforming to the Pinscher type, they differ from their German cousins when it comes to hair, coat colour and proportions.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Resilient / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered / Assertive / Lively / Alert / Playful / Friendly
Patient with children and other animals
Requires minimal grooming
