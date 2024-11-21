Beagle Harrier
About the Beagle Harrier
Baron Gérard, who is regarded as the father of the breed, prioritised endurance and persistence when selecting characteristics, so that Beagle Harriers were always able to follow the mounted battue in a pack without losing cohesion. That’s why Beagle Harriers are easy to train and full of enthusiasm.
Beagle Harriers are an elegant compromise between both breeds. These scenthounds can track hares, foxes, roe deer or wild boar.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13
Calm / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Training should start early
