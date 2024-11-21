Bearded Collie

A level-headed dog, Bearded Collies are alert, lively, self-confident and active. They have the temperament of a steady, intelligent working dog, with not a trace of nervousness. Bearded Collies seem to move effortlessly, covering a great deal of ground with elegance and grace. Their gait confirms that they were made for their job. Experts laud the quality of movement of a sheepdog that combines suppleness with efficiency.

As companions they are gentle and even-tempered, adapting to fit almost any household. They are known to be patient with children and other family members and their lively, playful temperament lasts well into old age.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)