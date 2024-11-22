Billy

Billies have a beautiful, high-pitched voice. Like all hounds, Billies are most vociferous when they are tracking a mark, which, according to the experts, generates a unique symphony.
Billy adult in black and white

About the Billy

Billies are large hounds native to Haut-Poitou in west central France. Their ancestors – large, white dogs – were frequent tenants of the royal kennels in the reign of Louis XIV.

Billies are most at home on the trail of hares and wild boars, which is where you will see the best of them. Consequently, the breed’s most important qualities are connected with their hunting aptitudes.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Alert

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Makes a great watchdog
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu