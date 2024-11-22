Black Russian Terrier
Bred for work, strong willed and particularly distrustful of strangers, Black Russian Terrier are able to adapt to different climates.
About the Black Russian Terrier
Black Russian Terriers are powerful dogs of above-average size, with solid bones and muscles. This active – even extremely energetic – breed is hardy, well balanced but lively, with an inclination toward strong defence.
This breed thrives on human contact and is very gentle when playing with children. They respond well to early training and are well suited to agility activities and dog sports.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Athletic / Confident / Even-tempered / Protective / Resilient / Independent / Friendly / Loyal
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Enjoys training
