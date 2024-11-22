Bolognese
These very serious dogs are calm, even-tempered and very attached to their human companions.
About the Bolognese
These very endearing dogs, who wear such a serious expression, are known for their intelligence, their observant nature and their calm disposition. Their comical personality and curious nature make them well-loved family dogs.
Whether it’s curled up at home or out and about, the Bolognese is a devoted dog who loves nothing more than being around their human family.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Loyal / Calm
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
Garden not essential
