Border Terrier

Solidly built, well balanced and full of energy, Border Terriers are fearless. This breed have all the behavioural traits of a working dog.

Prior to being recognised by The Kennel Club, Border Terriers often had to feed themselves, and only those that were natural hunters found themselves enough food. To a large extent, this explains the breed’s character.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)