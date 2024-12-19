First registered by the F.C.I. in June 1965 as the Illyrian Hound, the breed now sports a new name, the Bosnian Coarse-haired Hound - Barak, although the standard is otherwise virtually the same.

They are robust dogs with long, shaggy, reddish yellow or earthy gray coats with white feet. Their bushy eyebrows produce a serious, severe but cheerful expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)