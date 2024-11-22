Ariege Pointing Dog

Despite only reappearing recently, the Ariege Pointing Dog is actually one of the Pyrenean braques, although it is less well known than the Gascogne or Pyrenean type.
Ariege Pointing Dog adult in black and white

About the Ariege Pointing Dog

These mountain pointers from south-west France are adapted to all forms of hunting. Hardy, docile and easy to train, they are powerful yet lean dogs that exude vigour.

Lean legs, prominent muscles and well-defined lines are sought after. Their pale orange-mottled – sometimes brown-flecked – white coat produces an elegant, distinguished dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Lively / Independent / Calm

Key facts

Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great watchdog
