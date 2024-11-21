French Pointing Dog - Gascogne type

Recognised as a born hunter by users and enthusiasts alike, who even claim that it does not need training.
French Pointing Dog - Gascogne type adult black and white

About the French Pointing Dog - Gascogne type

These noble-looking pointers are powerful, but in no way heavy, robust and strong limbed. The females are finer. The skin is supple and fairly loose. The French Pointing Dog comes in two different types: the large Gascogne type and the small Pyrenean type.

They originally came from south-west France and the central Pyreneans respectively, where they remained pure types. In recent decades they have become the most popular of the French pointers and the original brown is said to be the ancestor of most European pointers.

: France
: Large
: 12-15
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered

Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Patient with children and other animals
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Romanian Miortic Shepherd Dog adult black and white

Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog

black and white spanish greyhound adult

Spanish Greyhound

Great anglo-french tricolour hound adult black and white

Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound

White Swiss Shepherd Dog adult black and white

White Swiss Shepherd Dog

Italian Spinone adult black and white

Italian Spinone

Greenland Dog adult in black and white

Greenland Dog

    Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu