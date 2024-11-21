French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type

Pyrenean types are more spirited, impetuous and faster on the ground than Gascogne-types, and they know just how to conserve energy so they do not use it up too soon.
The French Pointing Dog is a native of the southern Pyrenean. As a highly adaptable breed it has found a home with hunters from other parts of France, as well as abroad.

French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type has the same general characteristics as the Gascogne type, only smaller and lighter. These hardy dogs, adequately muscled but without heaviness.

Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered

Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
