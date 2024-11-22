Brazilian Terrier
These charming little Brazilians are first and foremost valuable companions, tasked with catching vermin and other jobs around large Brazilian farms.
About the Brazilian Terrier
Restless, lively, active and alert, these little terriers are friendly animals that get on well with their friends.
They are one of two internationally recognised Brazilian breeds, along with Filas. In terms of character, some of them are similar to Jack Russells.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Brazil
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Key facts
Training should start early
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
