Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs are smaller than Mastiffs but much more imposing than Bulldogs.
Bullmastiff adult in black and white

About the Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs are powerfully built dogs, giving an impression of great strength without heaviness. These high-spirited, ever-alert, loyal dogs have a reputation for being tough, active and reliable protectors.

Despite their huge size, they are actually very friendly dogs who make excellent family companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10
Intelligent / Alert / Loyal / Protective / Resilient / Lively / Enthusiastic

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Needs an owner with some experience
Makes a great family dog

