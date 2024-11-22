Canaan Dog
Canaan Dogs are the only Israeli breed recognised by the major dog federations.
About the Canaan Dog
Alert, quick to react, and distrustful of strangers, Canaan Dogs are strongly defensive but not naturally aggressive. They are extraordinarily devoted to their owner.
Canaan Dogs are morphologically and historically related to pariah or primitive dogs, like the Dingo in Australia and south-east Asia.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Israel
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Sociable
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Sociable
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu