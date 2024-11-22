Cane Corso
These fairly big dogs are solid and sturdy, yet surprisingly elegant too.
About the Cane Corso
Highly adaptable, responsive and agile, Cane Corsos are used across the world as guardians of property and livestock.
At a glance, the Cane Corso may appear to be an intimidating dog, but underneath they are intelligent, eager to please and incredibly loyal to their human companions.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Resilient / Protective / Agile / Obedient
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Resilient / Protective / Agile / Obedient
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs an experienced owner
Requires outdoor space
Needs an experienced owner
Requires outdoor space
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu