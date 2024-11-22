Cimarrón Uruguayo
Cimarróns are the only native Uruguayan breed. While their roots are officially unknown, some suggest that they are descended from the dogs brought from the Old World by the Spanish.
About the Cimarrón Uruguayo
Members of the national breed in their native country, Cimarrón Uruguayos have so many good qualities, not least herding livestock, hunting large game and protecting people and property.
These medium-sized molossoid-type dogs are strong-boned, muscular, compact and agile. They are praised for their balance, intelligence and courage both in hunting and in the home.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Uruguay
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13
Confident / Sociable / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
