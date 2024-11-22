Intelligent, balanced, reliable, brave, friendly, self-assured and independent: seven adjectives to describe the character of Curly Coated Retrievers, which are rather aloof with strangers.

These water dogs are sadly very rare. Thought by many to be the ideal hunting dog, the Curly Coated Retriever is still a great family pet. Their energetic nature makes them excellent walking partners and their playful, puppy-like personalities and patience with children make them very family friendly.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)