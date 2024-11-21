Danish-Swedish Farmdog
About the Danish-Swedish Farmdog
This solid, typically Scandinavian breed has plenty of skills, with good potential in fields as diverse as search and rescue in disaster areas, and driving and herding cattle.
The morphology of Danish-Swedish Farmdogs is reminiscent of some of the greatest of the terriers, including Jack Russells and fox terriers. These are versatile dogs that can perform such diverse jobs as guarding property, catching rats and providing companionship.
: Small
: 10-15
Alert / Loving / Lively / Friendly / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered
Needs a lot of exercise
