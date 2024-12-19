German Hound
In terms of physique and behaviour, the German Hound has all the qualities and natural aptitudes of a hound. As such, it is very important that dogs of this breed work and live outdoors.
About the German Hound
The German Hound is a light, high stationed, elegant, yet strongly made hunting dog with a noble, comparatively fine head, good leathers and a well carried, but in respect of the noble general appearance, remarkably thick tail.
Their loving and even temper means these dogs make great family pets, although they do require an owner with some experience caring for hounds.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Loving / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs an owner with some experience
