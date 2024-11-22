Dogo Argentino

Dogo Argentinos are compact, muscular dogs with long legs. They are intelligent animals with quick reactions, although their gait is calm but firm and expressive.

These loyal, affectionate dogs are coloured a remarkable white. All told, this breed possesses the physical prowess of a natural athlete. In tropical climates, the coat is thin and sparse, revealing pigmented areas. In cold climates, the hair is thicker and denser, and there may be an undercoat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)