Drentsche Partridge Dog

Drentsche Partridge Dogs are ideal hunting dogs on many different types of terrain. Maintaining contact with the hunter seems to be an innate quality. When searching, the tail of many dogs of this breed moves in a circle, especially when the dog picks up the scent.

Dogs of this highly adaptable breed are able to hunt many different types of game in open country or marshland. They are also good retrievers, excelling at finding lost game.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)