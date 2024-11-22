Drever
About the Drever
Westphalian Dachsbrackes were imported into Sweden and Denmark around 1910, where they were crossbred with local hounds, some of them resembling Dachshunds. The Drever’s ancestors appeared in Sweden, building up a great reputation as hunting dogs.
The Drever is considered the first choice for deer-hunting but it is also a very reliable hound for hunting both hares and foxes. In all essentials the Drever should be built as a track hound. All told, they are well balanced in terms of character, without a hint of aggression, timidity or nerves.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Even-tempered / Alert / Confident / Intelligent / Resilient / Quiet
Key facts
Needs moderate exercise
Training should start early
