Westphalian Dachsbrackes were imported into Sweden and Denmark around 1910, where they were crossbred with local hounds, some of them resembling Dachshunds. The Drever’s ancestors appeared in Sweden, building up a great reputation as hunting dogs.

The Drever is considered the first choice for deer-hunting but it is also a very reliable hound for hunting both hares and foxes. In all essentials the Drever should be built as a track hound. All told, they are well balanced in terms of character, without a hint of aggression, timidity or nerves.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)