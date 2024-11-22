East Siberian Laika
About the East Siberian Laika
This native Russian hunting breed is one of the principle hunting dogs of the Taiga region as well as mountain areas in Central and East Siberia. The breed evolved from offspring of Tungus, Yakut, pre-Baikal and pre-Amur Laikas.
The three Laika breeds are all bred to hunt large game in central and northern Russia. East Siberian Laikas are solid and brave, making them excellent guard dogs, especially at night, coupled with their natural distrust. If they are not used for hunting or as a sled dog, regular exercise is essential.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15
Calm / Quiet / Even-tempered / Lively / Friendly
Key facts
Good with people
Enjoys training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu