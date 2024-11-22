English Springer Spaniel
English Springer Spaniels are the tallest and fastest of the British land spaniels, making them well-loved hunting dogs.
About the English Springer Spaniel
English Springer Spaniels were originally used to find and spring game for net, falcon or greyhound, but nowadays they are employed to find, flush and retrieve.
They are loving dogs who get on well with children and other animals in the home and will easily settle into any environment.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Friendly / Confident / Even-tempered / Lively
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
