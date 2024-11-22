Estrela Mountain Dog

Estrela Mountain Dogs are dynamic and imposing. Their expression is alert, calm and intelligent.
Estrela mountain dog black and white

About the Estrela Mountain Dog

Estrela Mountain Dogs are mastiff-type molossoid dogs. Well balanced, compact and hardy, they earn respect from strangers through their firm, reserved behaviour.

They are remarkably obedient to their owner and a loyal, inseparable companion. They work relentlessly to protect the flock from wolves and rustlers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Portugal
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Alert / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of space
Requires moderate grooming

