German Long-Haired Pointing Dog

The German Long-Haired Pointing Dog is the largest spaniel in the F.C.I.’s registry of breeds.
German long haired pointing dog adult black and white

About the German Long-Haired Pointing Dog

These balanced, calm and even-tempered spaniels make great companions and are easy to train. They are solid, muscular and fairly close to the ground, yet very elegantly built. Smaller dogs must have a lot of substance.

German Long-Haired Pointing Dogs combine the bloodlines of bird, hawking and water dogs as well as bracken dogs, which explains their exceptionally versatile skills.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Sociable

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming

