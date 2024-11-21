German Short-Haired Pointing Dog

The German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a noble-looking dog who exudes strength, endurance and speed.
German short haired pointing dog adult black and white

About the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog

Friendly, intelligent and eager to please, the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs, however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.

Athletic and dedicated, German Short-Haired Pointing Dogs are robust and versatile hunting dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Even-tempered / Loyal / Reserved / Confident

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training

Romanian Miortic Shepherd Dog adult black and white

Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog

black and white spanish greyhound adult

Spanish Greyhound

Great anglo-french tricolour hound adult black and white

Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound

White Swiss Shepherd Dog adult black and white

White Swiss Shepherd Dog

Italian Spinone adult black and white

Italian Spinone

Greenland Dog adult in black and white

Greenland Dog

    Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu