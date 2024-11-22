German Spitz

With five different sizes, ranging from 18 – 55cm, and an array of coat colours, the German Spitz is an incredibly diverse breed.
About the German Spitz

The German Spitz is the ancestor of most of the spitz-type breeds recognised today. Their beautiful coat with abundant undercoat is one of their most captivating features, especially the mane-like collar and bushy tail.

The five varieties of German Spitz are known separately as the Toy Spitz, Miniature Spitz, Medium Spitz, Giant Spitz and Wolfspitz. In non-German-speaking countries Wolfspitz are known as Keeshonds and Toy Spitz as Pomeranians.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16
Loving / Lively / Loyal / Alert / Confident / Resilient

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Makes a great guard dog
