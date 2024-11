Við val á fóðri fyrir Golden Retriever þarf að huga að ýmsum þáttum: their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog. Clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks. Orkuinntöku gæti einnig þurft að aðlaga að veðurskilyrðum. A dog that lives outdoors in winter will have increased energy requirements. The following recommendations are for healthy animals. Ef hundurinn á við heilsufarsvandamál að stríða skaltu hafa samband við dýralækninn sem mun skrifa upp á sérstakt mataræði.