Originally used as guard and draft dogs, nowadays Great Swiss Mountain Dog are also valued companions, protectors and family members.
About the Great Swiss Mountain Dog

These robust dogs are solidly built and muscular, but in spite of their impressive stature, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are active animals with remarkable staying power.

Self-assured, even-tempered, alert, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are good-natured and very affectionate around people they know. They are also very confident around strangers.

Breed specifics

Country: Switzerland
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Agile / Confident / Alert / Loving / Loyal

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
