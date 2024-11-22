Halden Hound

The smallest of the Norwegian hounds, Halden Hounds are champions of endurance, built to follow a trail for hours without losing their stride.
About the Halden Hound

Halden Hounds are members of a loyal and gentle breed. These qualities, together with their suitability to training and friendly temperament, make them very good companion dogs that are easy to live with.

It is believed that imported foxhounds, beagles and other hounds were crossed with local dogs to produce Halden Hounds, which take their name from a town in south-east Norway close to the Swedish border. Most of the breed population is still found in the region.

Breed specifics

Country: Norway
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12
Loving / Independent / Even-tempered / Resilient

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs an experienced owner
A healthy start to life

Lifetime of health

