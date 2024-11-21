Hanoverian Scent Hound

Despite their medium size, these have a powerful expression, reflecting their fierce determination.
Hanoverian scent hound adult black and white

About the Hanoverian Scent Hound

Just by looking at them, you know that Hanoverian Scent Hounds have a big appetite for work. These are well proportioned, powerful dogs. The broad, deep chest is able to accommodate the big lungs needed to take part in long, tiring pursuits.

Hanoverian Scent Hounds have a lightly wrinkled forehead and lively dark eyes, producing an oh so typical serious gaze. The coat is predominantly red, ranging from light fawn to dark brindle, even sometimes appearing almost black.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14
Calm / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive / Even-tempered

Key facts

Gentle with children
Requires minimal grooming
Needs moderate exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu