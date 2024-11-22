Havanese

Naturally cheerful, friendly, charming and even a bit of a jester, Havanese love to play.
Havanese adult black and white

About the Havanese

Havanese are sturdy little dogs with short legs and a lively gait. They have abundant, soft, long hair, which is often wavy. These dogs are loving and affectionate with their owners and prefer to be by their side throughout the day.

Havanese are alert dogs who will notify their owners of approaching strangers and therefore make great watchdogs.

: Cuba
: Small
: 12-15
Intelligent / Alert / Friendly / Playful / Loving

Makes a great watchdog
Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming

