Havanese
Naturally cheerful, friendly, charming and even a bit of a jester, Havanese love to play.
About the Havanese
Havanese are sturdy little dogs with short legs and a lively gait. They have abundant, soft, long hair, which is often wavy. These dogs are loving and affectionate with their owners and prefer to be by their side throughout the day.
Havanese are alert dogs who will notify their owners of approaching strangers and therefore make great watchdogs.
: Cuba
: Small
: 12-15
Intelligent / Alert / Friendly / Playful / Loving
Makes a great watchdog
Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming
