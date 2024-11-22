Icelandic Sheepdog
Icelandic Sheepdogs are hardy, nimble herding dogs that bark, making them very well suited to driving and herding sheep in the pasture or on the slopes, as well as finding lost sheep.
About the Icelandic Sheepdog
Icelandic Sheepdogs are naturally very alert and always welcome visitors very enthusiastically. These cheerful, friendly, playful dogs are curious and fearless.
The breed’s popularity has increased in recent decades, although numbers remain low. Icelandic Sheepdogs have a gentle, intelligent, happy expression and a typical confident and lively personality.
The breed’s popularity has increased in recent decades, although numbers remain low. Icelandic Sheepdogs have a gentle, intelligent, happy expression and a typical confident and lively personality.
Breed specifics
Country : Iceland
Size category : Medium
Avg life expectancy : 12-15
Assertive / Alert / Friendly / Loyal / Confident / Lively / Resilient
Size category : Medium
Avg life expectancy : 12-15
Assertive / Alert / Friendly / Loyal / Confident / Lively / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu